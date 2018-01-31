BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A car fire has shut down a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 163 in Brevard County.
The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Micco Road in Sebastian.
A tractor-trailer and vehicle were involved, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
Eyewitness News is working to find out if anyone was injured in the fire.
**VEHICLE COLLISION** I95 MM163 NB. Micco. Tractor trailer v vehicle. Tractor trailer involved in fire. Palm Bay FD and BCFR on scene with multiple units. Expect delays and find alt route. pic.twitter.com/8KVqFE7vvU— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) January 31, 2018
