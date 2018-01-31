  • Vehicle fire shuts down portion of I-95 in Brevard County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A car fire has shut down a portion of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 163 in Brevard County.

    The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday near Micco Road in Sebastian.

    A tractor-trailer and vehicle were involved, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

    The cause of the crash has not been released.

    Eyewitness News is working to find out if anyone was injured in the fire.

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

