At least 12 dead in massive apartment fire in the Bronx

A massive apartment fire in the Bronx in New York has left at least 12 people dead, including a child, and others seriously injured, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

Calling it one of the “worst fire tragedies we have seen in this city in a quarter century,” de Blasio said “it will rank as one of the worst losses in a fire in many years.”

This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in a quarter century - it will rank as one of the worst losses in a fire in many years -@NYCMayor de Blasio — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

Officials said the fire is the most deadly in New York City since 87 people died in the Happy Land arson attack on March 25, 1990, The New York Post reported. That blaze, which occurred at a social club, was located less than a mile away from Thursday night’s fire.

Based on the info now, I’m sorry to report 12 New Yorkers are dead, including 1 child. 4 people are critically injured, fighting for their lives, and there are other serious injuries as well -@NYCMayor de Blasio — FDNY (@FDNY) December 29, 2017

Mayor de Blasio is en route to the scene of the fire in the Bronx. https://t.co/INf1hwenmv — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 29, 2017

UPDATE: Mayor Bill de Blasio says at least 12 people were killed in a fire at a Bronx building, including a 1-year-old child. Four others are in critical condition. "This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years." https://t.co/6q26Dyt076 pic.twitter.com/sjRqagCq4w — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) December 29, 2017

De Blasio said four people are in critical condition and 12 people were rescued as firefighters continue searching the building.

“We may lose others as well,” he said.

Five people perished inside the five-story, 25-apartment building and seven died at two hospitals, The New York Daily News reported.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire just before 7 p.m. Thursday night near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo on a bitterly cold night as flames spread through the building, according to The New York Times. At least 160 firefighters converged on the scene to help battle the flames.

“We’re shocked by this loss,” New York Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

“The fire started on the first floor, quickly spread upstairs into this … five-story building with 25 apartments,” Nigro said. “People died on various floors of the apartment. We won’t tell you anything more about it other than they range in ages from 1 to over 50.”

