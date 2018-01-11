Florida man accused of murdering twin brother, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prince Terrill Mitchell, 26, is now awaiting trial in the Duval County jail.
Lt. Craig Waldrup said he’s the man responsible for a deadly September shooting in which the victim was Mitchell’s twin brother, who has the same first and last name and a slightly different middle name -- Prince Tirrell Mitchell.
“During the homicide investigation, the suspect was identified as Prince Mitchell, black male, 26 years old, who shot and killed his twin brother,” Waldrup said.
Action News Jax was there Sept. 5 as JSO investigated the shooting on Demper Drive near North Pearl Street.
“The shooting stemmed from an argument between the twin brothers,” Waldrup said.
It’s unclear what the brothers were fighting about.
Mitchell has several convictions dating back to 2009 for crimes including burglary and battery.
After four months on the run, JSO said Mitchell was found by U.S. Marshals in Daytona Beach last Friday.
“He was transported back to Jacksonville and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,” Waldrup said.
Mitchell is due back in court on Jan. 31.
