‘Operation Best Foot Forward' targets drivers who don't yield to pedestrians

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies and Orlando police officers are on the lookout for drivers not yielding to pedestrians using the crosswalks Wednesday morning.
Drivers who fail to yield for people legally walking at a crosswalk will be given a warning or given a $164 fine and three points will be added on their license.
Starting at 7 a.m., law enforcement officers will be watching people behind the wheel, and making sure those drivers are focused on the road.
"Literally, as I crossed the road, the guy ran the red light," said resident Savannah Bogden.
Bogden said that incident was not the first close call she’s had while crossing West Fairbanks Avenue to and from Rollins College in Winter Park.
“Yeah. I had a few,” she said.
Amanda Day of Bike/Walk Central Florida said she is working to make people feel safer when they walk or ride their bicycles.
“Stop it. This is life or death. Look out for each other,” Day said.
Law enforcement will be undercover and in plain clothing, watching seven intersections in what's called "Operation Best Foot Forward.”
“I think it's a good idea,” Bogden said.
In 2017, Bike/Walk Central Florida said nearly 600 people were hit by cars in Orange County, and 60 others died, which made it the deadliest year on record.
“We don't want to be known as a place, (like) ‘Come to Florida, Come to Orlando, cross the street and die,’” Day said.
Bogden said she hopes drivers will be more aware and pay attention to their surroundings.
Last year, 50 drivers were pulled over and 37 were given tickets, officials said.
