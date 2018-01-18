0

As the signals indicated by the end of 2017, the year would end with above average temperatures -- again.

The global average was 2.56 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century mean. This marks the 84th consecutive year with above average temperatures globally.

2017 in third place with the warmest year on record. Climate Central

El Niño was not present in 2017. El Niño usually enhances warmth above the Pacific Ocean, contributing to the warming across the world. This makes 2017 the warmest year on record without an El Niño phase.

The top four warmest years have all occurred since 2010. In the top 10 warmest years, only two have occurred before 1994.

The United States ended with the 3rd hottest year on record Climate Central

In the United States, the trend continues to be similar. Last year was the third warmest year on record, with five states having their warmest year on record. Cities such as Albuquerque, Cleveland, Dallas, Phoenix and Tampa had their warmest year on record. Orlando had its ninth warmest year on record.

The oceans play an important part in the earth's long-term temperature. Most of the human-caused warming goes straight into the oceans, and as oceans become warmer, they also become more acidic -- causing dangerous conditions to the ecosystem.

Orlando had its 9th warmest year on record. Climate Central



Although some regions around the U.S. experienced a cold snap toward the end of the year, the North Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico remained with temperatures between 2 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit above normal.

