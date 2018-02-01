Drivers on interstate 95 in Brevard County are seeing an immense smoke plume that is getting darker and darker by the minute.
The Florida Forest Service is doing a prescribed burn of 1,700 acres West of Eau Gallie Boulevard in Melbourne.
Smoke is not affecting the I-95 corridor as the winds are blowing from the east at about 10 mph. Lake Washington is experiencing lots of smoke, and some more will be blowing over to eastern Osceola County this afternoon before it's expected to diminish.
2/1/18: Per @FFS_ORLANDO, 1700 acres prescribed burn planned today W of Eau Gallie Blvd #Melbourne & 120 acres W of Stadium Pkwy #Viera— Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) February 1, 2018
