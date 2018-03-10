0 Central Florida: Chance for strong to severe storms on Sunday

After a couple of very nice, Spring-like days, temperatures will climb slowly during the weekend in response to the winds shifting due to the approaching cold front. The next cold front will also bring higher chances for showers and some thunderstorms, especially Sunday, some could be severe.

The weekend will be split in half with varying weather conditions. On Saturday, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s, but with increasing humidity. The winds will be mainly from the south-southeast.

Download: WFTV Weather App

Bookmark: Doppler 9 radar



By Saturday evening, some models show a slight chance of showers, but these - if any develop - will be very scarce. The air, although a bit moister, will not have enough moisture to support shower development.

On Sunday, the winds will shift from the south-southwest during the morning and then mainly from the west. The temperatures will respond to this shift, highs will reach the low 80s, even with some clouds present. It will feel muggy.

Sunday: Marginal chance for severe weather

With the moisture increasing Sunday, and the shifting winds as we move up in the atmosphere, there is a chance for some storms to turn severe. The timing for these storms will be mainly in the afternoon into the evening hours. The main threat will be for the northern half of Florida to extreme southern Georgia. The main concern -- as of Friday afternoon --

is the chance for tornado development and strong wind gusts.

Graphic: Check severe weather threat

The threat for severe weather will wind down Sunday late evening, but there could still be some showers lingering through Monday. On Monday afternoon, the scattered showers will be mainly focused in the southern half of Central Florida, south of Orlando through Osceola and Brevard Counties.

Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts. Our free WFTV Weather App, will send you alerts when one is prompted for your area. Download here, and make sure to allow notifications.



Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

Beaches this weekend.

The seas will be between 2 to 4 feet along the east central Florida beaches, with the winds mainly from the south on Saturday. There is a high risk for rip currents. Make sure to swim near a lifeguard.



Remember: if you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the coast until you are out of the current and then towards the coast. Rip currents are channels of very fast water moving opposite to the coast and even the strongest swimmers can’t beat these currents.

Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the threat for severe weather this weekend and will bring you prompt updates on TV.

Meteorologist Eboni Deon will be covering the morning newscasts this weekend starting at 5 a.m. and at noon. Meteorologist Rusty McCranie will be on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. and chief meteorologist Tom Terry will be on Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

Our digital certified meteorologist Irene Sans will be bringing you updates on wftv.com, the WFTV Weather and News app, as well as on all of our social media platforms throughout the weekend.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.