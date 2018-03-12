0 Central Florida: Cold mornings, cool afternoons; Another nor'easter

After the cold front passage on Monday afternoon, the winds have picked up and the temperatures will be dropping fast after sunset. Temperatures will stay below average for the entire work week.

Average highs for this time of the year are 77 degrees in Orlando, and the average lows around 55 degrees. This potent cold front will keep the highs all in the upper-60s and the lows in the low to mid-40s. Some rural areas across the northern counties will be in the 30s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Frosty could develop in rural areas.

Sunshine will prevail through the work week, and there is no significant chance of rain for the weekend. The weekend will be warmer with temperatures approaching the low 80s and lows in the mid-50s -- closer to average for this time of the year.

Check out the temperature drop just after sunset! Bundle up!

See the tonight's temperature for your city on our https://t.co/OQlpTlg43c pic.twitter.com/mDIXePQtOE — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 12, 2018

A big front arrives today! pic.twitter.com/vEgCrD1cvM — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 12, 2018

Windy start to the week.

Winds will be strong Monday, then subsiding Tuesday, 4 to 10 mph and maintaining their direction from the north. Winds will be shifting from the west-southwest by Friday, which will support the temperature increase.

Winter is back! Look at the lows tomorrow night... Jackets for Tuesday morning! pic.twitter.com/kkSNrn85MK — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 12, 2018

Another Nor'easter.

The same front that swept across Central Florida is attached to a low pressure system traveling northward, bordering the mid-Atlantic states and reaching New England by tonight. The nor'easter will bring blizzard conditions to Cape Cod and other areas surrounding Boston, where they can expect 10-18 inches of wet, heavy snow. Winter storms warnings are in effect from Long Island, New York through Maine, snow accumulations could ready up to 15 inches with localized amounts of 18 inches in some places where bands set up for longer periods.

Be ready for snow ALL DAY tomorrow. Heavy snow & strong wind may result in blizzard conditions at times. @boston25 #mawx pic.twitter.com/x4nGtMzdrM — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 12, 2018

