After a toasty start to the workweek, this week will bring showers and cooler temperatures by mid-week.
A cold front is set to sweep over Central Florida on Tuesday afternoon, but before this happens, expect morning scattered showers, some moderate to heavy, to bring a wet commute for Central Florida.
The showers will be scattered for the first half of the day Tuesday, then tapering off
during the early afternoon. The sky will clear by the evening, allowing the temperatures to fall into the mid-50s.
The cooler day this week will be Thursday, starting the day with low to mid-40s across Metro Central Florida and the highs only reaching the mid- to upper 60s. Conditions Thursday will be breezy, which could make the temperatures feel slightly cooler.
The Pro Bowl is set to be played in Orlando next Sunday. As of Monday, there is a lot of disagreement between models on the timing of the next cold front. We will continue to monitor the evolution of the cold front and fine-tune the forecast in the coming days.
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans
Paraguas y abrigos, necesitaremos ambos esta semana. pic.twitter.com/4RVlWPKt5F— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) January 22, 2018
