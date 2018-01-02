0

Several cold weather shelters will be opening across Central Florida as temperatures drop dramatically at night.

Most of the shelters will open Wednesday.

Orange County:

In addition, the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida put out a call for winter clothing to help the homeless deal with the cold weather.

The organization was asking for jackets, men's underwear, sweatpants and blankets, which can be dropped off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Center for Women and Families, 639 W. Central Blvd., in Orlando.

Brevard County:

North Brevard Coalition of Human Services

Disabled Veterans Chapter 109

435 N. Singleton Ave.

Titusville, Florida 32796

Telephone: 321-269-0109

Shelter opens at 5:30 p.m. and closes the following day at 8 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Central Brevard Sharing Center

113 Aurora St.

Cocoa, Florida 32922

Telephone: 321-631-0306

Shelter opens at 6 p.m. and closes the following day at 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

His Place Ministries

1842 South Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32901

Tel: 321-674-9009

Shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes the following day 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

Seminole County:

Rescue Outreach Mission

1701 Historic Goldsboro Blvd.

Sanford, FL

Hot meals served at 5:30 p.m.

Shelter registration from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Shelter closes at 7 a.m.

Contact Seminole County Emergency Management at 407-665-5102 for more information.

Volusia County:

Several churches will become cold weather shelters beginning Wednesday.

People can meet at North Street Facility at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and from there, people will be taken to various churches.

St. Peter Catholic Church in Deland will be opening for three nights starting beginning at 4 p.m.

First United Methodist in Bunnell at 205 N. Pine St. will open at 5:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday.

Votran will coordinate any transportation needs.

This story will be updated with more information about shelters when it becomes available.

