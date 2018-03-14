Freeze warning in effect for parts of Central Florida

Another push of cold air is sweeping across Central Florida. Wednesday night, temperatures will be flirting with the freezing point northwest of Orlando. There is a freeze warning in effect for Marion County and rural areas could have frost by dawn on Thursday.
If you have sensitive plants, especially if you live in rural areas, make sure to cover them. The cold temperatures can kill crops and sensitive vegetation.
The lack of clouds and the extremely dry air will help the temperatures fall quickly after sunset Wednesday. If you have plans to head outdoors for the evening, take your jacket with you.
Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s. That’s average for this time of the year, but they will be rebounding into the 80s this weekend in response to the winds shifting from the east to southeast.
Slightly colder temps and lighter winds means frost will be more widespread tomorrow morning.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) March 14, 2018
Some northern areas of both Seminole and Orange counties could also see frost, especially sheltered locations. pic.twitter.com/E4ySvQDy4C
