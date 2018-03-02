0 Major winds, snow, floods across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

A major low-pressure system has intensified and will continue to intensify through Friday evening as it brings heavy snow, rain, strong winds and very rough seas.

The wind advisories extend from parts of South Carolina northward to Vermont and Maine.

The nor’easter storm is producing winds of at least 70 mph in some locations across the northeastern U.S., with stronger gusts. Strong winds will take down power lines and trees.

So that just happened as I was dropping off my son for practice. #noreaster pic.twitter.com/jXN8re5cOD — Christine Eads (@christinemeads) March 2, 2018



Along the Massachusetts coastal waters there is a hurricane-force wind warning, and boats and vessels are advised to remain in port. The winds will likely reach at least 75 mph though this evening.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled across the northeast airports of the United States which will likely cause a domino effect through the rest of the nation.

In New York, besides a high wind warning in effect through Friday evening, there is also a flood advisory in effect.

There will be a mix of snow and rain, then switching over to snow Friday evening. Snow accumulations of about 1 inch across New York City by this evening

Winter storm warnings are in effect for western Massachusetts, Upstate New York and inland Pennsylvania, where snow accumulations could vary between 2-8 inches. Higher amounts expected inland, lower range of accumulation closer to the Atlantic Coast.

Weather will gradually improve through the day on Saturday, although it will still be breezy through the day, with gusts reaching 25-35 mph.

Tonight seas could reach close to 30 feet just south of Nantucket.

The immediate coastal region will also experience floods and erosion. High tide will be much higher than normal due to the winds and because the full moon, which enhances the tides. From Salisbury to Plymouth, storm surge will come close to 4 feet during tonight’s high tide and between 3 and 3.5 feet during Saturday midday tide. Minor to moderate impacts are expected during Saturday evening’s high tide.

Some crews are reporting trees and branches falling around them on work sites. We’ll work as quickly and safely as we can to restore power, but be aware that we are dealing with hazardous conditions. #noreaster pic.twitter.com/yqwHin3SAY — PPL Electric (@PPLElectric) March 2, 2018

Family just sent me this shot from #Quincy. @CurryHardware sign along expressway blowing over. pic.twitter.com/m3C6hfr9ua — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) March 2, 2018

Locals say the tide usually goes down within a couple of hours of high tide. Here is a look In one #Scituate neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/dtvf4LYU9k — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) March 2, 2018

