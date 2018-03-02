  • Major winds, snow, floods across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

    By: Irene Sans

    A major low-pressure system has intensified and will continue to intensify through Friday evening as it brings heavy snow, rain, strong winds and very rough seas.

     

    The wind advisories extend from parts of South Carolina northward to Vermont and Maine.

    The nor’easter storm is producing winds of at least 70 mph in some locations across the northeastern U.S., with stronger gusts. Strong winds will take down power lines and trees.

     


    Along the Massachusetts coastal waters there is a hurricane-force wind warning, and boats and vessels are advised to remain in port. The winds will likely reach at least 75 mph though this evening.

    Hundreds of flights have been canceled across the northeast airports of the United States which will likely cause a domino effect through the rest of the nation. 

    In New York, besides a high wind warning in effect through Friday evening, there is also a flood advisory in effect.

     

    There will be a mix of snow and rain, then switching over to snow Friday evening. Snow accumulations of about 1 inch across New York City by this evening

     

     

    Winter storm warnings are in effect for western Massachusetts, Upstate New York and inland Pennsylvania, where snow accumulations could vary between 2-8 inches. Higher amounts expected inland, lower range of accumulation closer to the Atlantic Coast. 

     

    Weather will gradually improve through the day on Saturday, although it will still be breezy through the day, with gusts reaching 25-35 mph.

     

    Tonight seas could reach close to 30 feet just south of Nantucket.

     

    The immediate coastal region will also experience floods and erosion. High tide will be much higher than normal due to the winds and because the full moon, which enhances the tides. From Salisbury to Plymouth, storm surge will come close to 4 feet during tonight’s high tide and between 3 and 3.5 feet during Saturday midday tide. Minor to moderate impacts are expected during  Saturday evening’s high tide.

     

     

     

