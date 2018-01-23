The showers that affected Central Florida overnight through Tuesday morning have ended. The sky is gradually clearing, but it is still muggy and warm outdoors as the cold air lags well behind the showers. Tonight skies will be clear, and the chill will slowly start to filter over Central Florida.
Related Headlines
The cooler day this week will be Thursday, starting the day with low to mid-40s across Metro Central Florida and the highs only reaching the mid- to upper 60s. Conditions Thursday will be breezy, which could make the temperatures feel slightly cooler.
Download: Free WFTV weather app
Click here for an hour-by-hour forecast
The Pro Bowl is set to be played in Orlando next Sunday. As of Monday, there is a lot of disagreement between models on the timing of the next cold front. We will continue to monitor the evolution of the cold front and fine-tune the forecast in the coming days.
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans
Paraguas y abrigos, necesitaremos ambos esta semana. pic.twitter.com/4RVlWPKt5F— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) January 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}