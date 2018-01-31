Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger talked with a local horticulturist on how we should doctor up our landscaping. The first piece of advice -- do not trim away the dead leaves yet!
Many of these damaged plants are not dead, but trimming will trigger new growth that will be extremely vulnerable to cold snaps we see in February. Also, the layer of dead leaves actually provides insulation from any additional cold snaps we see before spring.
You can water these plants, as watering will help keep the ground warm. But do not fertilize until the spring growing begins. If you fertilize too early, you could just trigger new growth that would be vulnerable to a February cold snap.
There is one exception, however. If some of these dying plant leaves are also wet and mushy, beginning to mold, you can remove the rotting portion of the plant. That is something you can do now. Otherwise, be patient and do nothing.
Recent freezes have your #Florida yards looking like this? Before you start doing lawn work and cleaning this up, watch my live report at 4:30pm on #WFTV with horticulturist Ed Thralls with UFIFAS extension. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/PPz2TvK2ao— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) January 30, 2018
