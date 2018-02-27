0 Record warmth in February with changes on horizon

After a very warm -- in fact, the warmest -- February on record for Orlando, temperatures are bound to drop.

Temperatures have been in the 80s across the area during this winter month, and even hit 90 degrees Monday in Titusville. This is the first 90-degree temperature of the year.

Orlando International Airport has hit 87 degrees three times this month, and hit 88 degrees on Monday. The average temperature for February at OIA is 71.5 degrees. This month, through Feb. 25, the average has been of 80.2 degrees.

But a cooling trend is on the horizon.

Shifting winds provided the temperatures in the upper 80s to start the week, and the shift in winds is in response to an approaching front that will cause the temperatures to drop a bit. The cold front will be sweeping over Central Florida after 2 a.m. Tuesday, bringing a slight chance for some scattered showers. The winds will be mainly from the north by sunrise, and temperatures in the low to mid-60s area wide.

The dissipating, weak cold front will knock down highs to the low 80s on Tuesday, but expect these those temperatures to be short-lived, at least until we get a stronger front on Friday, which, as of now, promises to knock down the temperatures to the low to mid-70s. Those numbers are more in keeping with the season’s average highs.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday will be in the mid- to upper 80s and breezy.



We will continue to monitor the evolution of the stronger cold front approaching the state and

