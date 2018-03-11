0 Risk for scattered strong to severe storms Sunday

The humidity has been increasing Saturday and the winds will continue to shift through the evening. The clouds will stay put through the night keeping the temperatures in the upper-50s to low-60s across Central Florida.

On Sunday, the winds will shift from the south-southwest during the morning and then mainly from the west. The temperatures will respond to this shift, highs will reach the low 80s, even with some clouds present. It will feel muggy.

Sunday: Marginal chance for severe weather

With the moisture and instability increasing Sunday, there is a chance for some of the strongest storms to turn severe. The timing for these storms will be mainly in the afternoon into the evening hours. The main threat will be for the northern half of Florida to extreme southern Georgia. The main threats for the scattered severe storms that may develop are gusty damaging winds and small hail. The storms will be moving fast. If you hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning, make sure to limit activities outdoors on Sunday afternoon.

The threat for severe weather will wind down Sunday late evening, but there could still be some showers lingering through Monday. The cold front will sweep through the area on Monday afternoon, producing a line of showers from northwest to the southeast Monday afternoon.



Beaches this weekend.

The seas will be between 2 to 4 feet along the east central Florida beaches, with the winds mainly from the south on Saturday. There is a high risk for rip currents. Make sure to swim near a lifeguard.



Remember: if you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the coast until you are out of the current and then towards the coast. Rip currents are channels of very fast water moving opposite to the coast and even the strongest swimmers can’t beat these currents.

Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the threat for severe weather this weekend and will bring you prompt updates on TV.

