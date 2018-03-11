0 Scattered storms Sunday and wet start to the work week

The winds have already shifted from the south-southwest and the temperatures have responded to this change. By 3 p.m., temperatures across much of Central Florida were already in the low-80s, except along the coast, where temperatures mark the mid-70s. It feels muggy and the clouds will continue to increase through the rest of the afternoon as a trough lingering to our south continues to approach our area.

Sunday: scattered thunderstorms possible late afternoon into the evening

With the moisture and instability increasing Sunday, isolated storms could develop into the early evening. These storms will mainly develop due to local effects, such as lake and sea breezes. The severe threat has diminished as the main bulk of instability will remain focused toward the Florida panhandle and there will not be enough energy making it all the way down to Central Florida, at least on Sunday. Still, there is a chance for some storms to develop, but these will be very isolated and not very long-lasting.

The main threat with these storms, as with all storms, is lightning. If you hear thunder you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

There will be a cold front exiting Central Florida by the afternoon. The showers and thunderstorms will move from northwest to the southeast starting Monday morning and ending by the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of Florida, from Brevard-extreme southern Osceola counties to South Florida in a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. This means any strong storms that turn severe will not be widespread, but they can bring damaging winds and small hail.



Beaches this weekend.

The seas will be between 2 to 4 feet along the east central Florida beaches, with the winds mainly from the south on Saturday. There is a high risk for rip currents. Make sure to swim near a lifeguard.



Remember: if you are caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the coast until you are out of the current and then towards the coast. Rip currents are channels of very fast water moving opposite to the coast and even the strongest swimmers can’t beat these currents.

