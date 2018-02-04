0 Timing: Showers, wind and slight drop in temperatures

Very light showers arrived to Central Florida at around 2 p.m. Sunday and they will continue to intensify until around sunset.

A weak cold front is triggering the development of showers, and more intense showers are on their way to Central Florida from the west.

We are not expecting severe weather, but some moderate rain showers will sweep over Central Florida Sunday. The rain will cease by by 2 a.m. and a gradual clearing is expected by Monday morning.

Make sure to drive safely, as roads will be wet. This is a very week cold front, temperatures will only drop a few degrees, but it will be a windy Monday morning, with winds mainly from the southwest, as the main front is expected to cross by 10 a.m. Monday.

Central Florida: A bit of steady rain already, but intensity is going to pick up shortly ... gradual clearing over night. #stormalert9

By Monday afternoon, winds shift, mainly from the north and highs will be around average, in the low-70s and it will be much drier. Expect temperatures to feel a bit chilly after sunset, as the dry air will cause the temperatures to quickly fall after we lose the sun's heat. If you are planning on staying out late, you might need a jacket or light sweater.

