Warm afternoon, showers on the way

Plenty of warmth and moisture combined with a weak cold front approaching from the northwest will all sync to produce showers to start the work week. Isolated showers have developed across northern counties and it will gradually increase in coverage, moving mainly to the east-southeast through the afternoon.

We are not expecting strong thunderstorms and it will not be a wash out. Showers will only affect some parts of Central Florida. The lucky places receiving showers will get a relief from the unseasonable warm temperatures. Coastal regions will reach the low 80s and interior portions will get to the mid to-high-80s.

Lots of rain just northwest of us - showers already popping up in Marion County. Timing it all out, on Channel 9 at Noon... pic.twitter.com/YpfiV5tXmE — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) February 12, 2018

The average high for this time of the year is 74. Monday’s highs is forecasted to reach 86. This is close to the record of 88 degrees established in 1939. There is a chance to tie the record if showers are delayed.

AFTER THE RAIN -- COOL?

The cold front helping to produce the rain on Monday is moving slowly and it is losing a lot of its punch. Even after the passage of the cold front, expect the temperatures to remain 6 to 8 degree above normal. Tuesday’s high is forecasted to reach 84. On Wednesday, highs will remain in the low 80s inland and in the mid to highs 70s along the coast. Mostly dry weather will start Tuesday evening and last through the rest of the work week.

