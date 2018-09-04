ORLANDO, Fla. - I’ve been to Gatorland before, so I was naturally excited to get back --- but to get a behind-the-scenes perspective really changed my appreciation for all they do.
PHOTOS: On the Job at Gatorland
They teamed us up with Danielle. She’s an animal care expert, and is she ever! I thought should would specialize in one animal, but as usual, I thought wrong. She does it all – and the animals LOVE her! I told Danielle she needs to get her own show one day. I’m glad we have “On the Job” because you’ll be able to see how amazing she is!
VIDEO: Is it a turtle or a tortoise?
Gatorland doesn't just have gators, and Cristina learned this the hard way. I don’t want to say too much and give it away, but let me say this - I’ve known Cristina for years, but I learned more about her in just a couple hours than I could have imagined! Put it this way… She is NOT a fan of all creatures… like, at all. I think I am going to leave it at that. You’ll see what I mean in the episode!
Gatorland is a fantastic place where you can learn about many different critters, and have fun doing so! There aren’t many places where you can hang out and pet a turtle – a turtle that is over a century old!!
Come “on the job” with us to Gatorland!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}