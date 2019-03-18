12th Annual High Tea & Hats benefitting Seniors First

Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners CFADA, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store at the 12th annual High Tea & Hats on Sunday, April 7th!
Find your fabulous hat and plan to join us at the beautiful Ritz-Carlton Grand Lakes for High Tea & Hats. It's a proper afternoon luncheon with traditional tea fare.
Enjoy scones and jam, fresh fruit and cheeses, delicate finger sandwiches and petite desserts.
Strut your stuff on the catwalk during our hat parade and contest, bid on amazing silent auction items and try your luck in our grand prize raffles!
You could win a 7-day cruise to one of 4 destinations, a getaway with airfare or our famous Wall of Wine!
Check out our VIP tables of 10. Each comes with early access to the ballroom to decorate/theme your table for the contest, up to 3 free bottles of champagne and the chance to win an additional 10 raffle tickets. Get your tickets now!
www.HighTeaAndHats.com
