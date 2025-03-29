ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union , Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the 18th Annual Women United Luncheon, taking place on April 10, 2025. This year’s event, chaired by Ana Carolina Salazar, BOLD Hispanic Marketing Agency and co-chaired by Lynette Jackson, JPMorgan Chase & Co. will feature a keynote address by the accomplished and influential Latina author and speaker, Michelle Poler.

She is the creator of the project 100 Days Without Fear, and founder of Hello Fears, a movement that has reached over 70 million people worldwide.

Michelle’s best-selling books have been translated into 7 languages, and distributed in 4 continents:

Hello, Fears: Crush Your Comfort Zone and Become Who You’re Meant to Be

The Hello, Fears Challenge: A 100-Day Journal for Self-Discovery.

She has been invited to speak at The Global Leadership Summit, Google, P&G, ESPN, TEDx, Netflix, Microsoft, Meta among many others, and her work has been featured in: The TODAY Show, Forbes, CBS, CNN, Buzzfeed, Mashable, Huffington Post just to name a few.

Watch this video to learn more about our incredible speaker and her movement!

We invite you to join us for this special event as we celebrate the accomplishments of women and the power of community.

We look forward to seeing you there!

REGISTER TODAY: Individual Tickets

Impact Table (10 Tickets)

