  • 29th Annual Seniors First Turkey Trot 5K at Lake Eola

    By: Nicolette Christopher

    ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 Family Connection is proud to support the 29th Annual Turkey Trot. Join us at Lake Eola for this Thanksgiving morning tradition. Participate with more than 5,000 runners, joggers and walkers, many dressed in full costumes or Thanksgiving themed hats, hit the course for a morning of fun to raise money for Meals on Wheels and other programs that support seniors in our community. 

    Thursday, November 22, 2018
    7:00 a.m.: Costume judging begins by Track Shack Registration Tent
    7:45 a.m.: Turkey Call judging begins by Start/Finish Line
    8:00 a.m.: 5K (3.1 miles)
    9:15 a.m.: Tot Trot  

    About this Event

    A Thanksgiving tradition now in its 29th year. Join us at beautiful Lake Eola bright and early Thanksgiving morning and burn some calories before you feast! Participate as over 5,000 runners, joggers and walkers, many dressed in full costumes or Thanksgiving themed hats hit the course for a morning of fun to raise money for Meals on Wheels and other programs that support seniors in our community. 

    Event Highlights

    • Best Costume Contest
    • Best Turkey Call
    • Oldest Participant Award
    • Top Fundraising Team: 1st, 2nd, 3rd!
    • FREE Tot Trot

    Date, Time Location

    Lake Eola
    227 N. Eola Dr.
    Orlando, FL 32801

    Entry Fees

    $30- Through Nov. 10
    $33- Nov. 11 - Nov. 21
    $38- Race day at race site
    $40- Virtual Race

