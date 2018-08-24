42nd Anniversary Central Florida Auto Dealers Association (CFADA) Presents the "AutoClassic" Golf To

1 in twenty-six people will develop epilepsy sometime during their lifetime. 100% of the funds raised from the “AutoClassic” stay local to help those whose lives are affected by epilepsy. Your support of the Epilepsy Association ensures that our community services can continue to help thousands of Central Floridians living with epilepsy!
Teams are available. WFTV's 9 Family Connection partner, Central Florida Auto Dealers Association has supported the AutoClassic Golf Tournament for forty years and this time honored "tradition" will continue.
SAVE THE DATE for the 42nd Anniversary Central Florida Auto Dealers Association (CFADA) Presents the “AutoClassic” Golf Tournament & Auction. This is one of Central Florida’s premiere golf and networking events. Coming on Columbus Day Monday, October 8th, 2018 at the fantastic and beautiful Rosen Shingle Creek Golf Club and Resort!
Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd.
Orlando, Florida 32819
For a foursome or sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.epilepsyassociation.com/2018/06/20/2019-cfada-autoclassic-golf-tournament-auction/
