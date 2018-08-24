  • 9th Annual Ride-For-RMHCCF in Lake Nona

    Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association (CFADA), Fun Spot Orlando and Stanley Steemer for the the 9th Annual Ride-For-RMHCCF in Lake Nona  on Sunday, October 14th. 

    Overview

    Join more than 400 riders at the Lake Nona Town Center on Sunday, October 14, 2018 for a day filled with cycling, all to benefit the 2,500 families that will turn to our three Houses this year!

    Each participant will be provided with a personal fundraising page and will be required to meet a fundraising minimum. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and individual fundraisers.

    Rally your friends, family, and co-workers, form a team and help keep families close when they need it most!

    Want to learn more about our event? Visit https://www.rmhccf.org/events/2018-ride-4-rmhc

