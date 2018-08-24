Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association (CFADA), Fun Spot Orlando and Stanley Steemer for the the 9th Annual Ride-For-RMHCCF in Lake Nona on Sunday, October 14th.
Overview
Join more than 400 riders at the Lake Nona Town Center on Sunday, October 14, 2018 for a day filled with cycling, all to benefit the 2,500 families that will turn to our three Houses this year!
Each participant will be provided with a personal fundraising page and will be required to meet a fundraising minimum. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams and individual fundraisers.
Rally your friends, family, and co-workers, form a team and help keep families close when they need it most!
Want to learn more about our event? Visit https://www.rmhccf.org/events/2018-ride-4-rmhc
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}