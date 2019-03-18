9th Annual Wine, Women & Shoes benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank

Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners CFADA, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store Saturday, April 13, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for the 9th Annual Wine Women & Shoes Orlando presented by Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. Get tickets and to learn more, visit wwsorlando.org
Gather for a fun day of shopping, wine tasting, charming Sole Men dishing up must-haves on silver platters, and more! Best part, 100% of each ticket sold supports Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's efforts to fight hunger in our community.
In 2018, you helped to raise over $381,000! That’s more than 1.5 million meals that will go towards fighting hunger and feeding hope for kids, families and seniors right here in Central Florida! Sip, sip, hooray!
