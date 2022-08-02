ORLANDO, Fla. — Join TV27 Community Connection and our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Farah and Farah, and Karma Roofing & Restoration for the Track Shack Celebration of Running 5K presented by AdventHealth. Kick off the running season and celebrate Track Shack’s 45th anniversary of their store and running series! All participants will receive a t-shirt and finisher medal. There is also a virtual option and a kids fun run!

Register today: https://www.trackshack.com/event/233/

All proceeds from this 5K will go to The Orlando Science Center. Through engaging experiences and informal STEM learning, it fosters curiosity, discovery, innovation and helps build important skills essential for success in life. A visit to Orlando Science Center creates lifetime memories while building an understanding of the role STEM plays in addressing real world challenges.

Run Details

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 am: 5k Start

8:30 am: Awards Presentation (Overalls, Masters, Grand Master, Senior Master)

8:45 am: FREE AdventHealth for Children Kids’ Run

Orlando Cultural Park | 530 East Princeton StreetOrlando, FL 32803

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Deadline to submit virtual 5k results – 5:00 pm

