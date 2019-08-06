Central Florida Walk Now for Autism Speaks 2019

Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association, Fun Spot America and Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store for the Central Florida Autism Speaks Walk on Saturday, November 9th at Cranes Roost Park, which is an inspirational and impactful opportunity to raise money and awareness to help change the future for all those who struggle with autism. Participating in the Central Florida Autism Speaks Walk empowers you to make a difference and provides you with an opportunity to honor someone with autism. Everyone is touched by autism in a different way.
Join us at Cranes Roost Park on November 9th at 8:30 a.m. for the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds in the autism community. For more info and to register, click here.
All funds raised will help:
- Fund biomedical research into the causes, prevention, treatments, and possible cure for autism
- Raise public awareness about autism and its effects on individuals, families and society
- Bring hope to all who deal with the hardships of this disorder
- Bring together the autism community as one strong voice to urge the government and private sector to take action
DATE
11/9/2019
LOCATION
Cranes Roost Park
SCHEDULE
8:30am Registration & Check In Opens10:00am Opening Ceremonies11:15am After Party at the Stage
