Cox Conserves 2018 - Nominate a Hero!

WFTV 9 Family Connection, in partnership with The Trust for Public Land, is proud to present Orlando's Cox Conserves Heroes program.
The Cox Conserves Heroes program is our way of honoring unsung heroes within our community and supporting organizations that matter deeply to them. A total of $20,000 will be donated to local environmental nonprofits on behalf of the winner and finalists. Winning nominees are awarded a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit of their choosing. Finalists each receive $5,000 for their nonprofit beneficiaries. A judging panel of civic and environmental leaders will select three finalists who will then compete to be named Central Florida's 2018 Cox Conserves Hero. The winner will be chosen through an online public vote, which will take place in August.
You can nominate volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces. These activities must be performed on a volunteer bases and may not be part of an individual's paid job.
Eligible counties include: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia.
Check back for more information on how to nominate a volunteer!
