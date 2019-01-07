WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer of Central Florida and The UPS Store are thrilled to be supporting Dance, Dream & Inspire 2019!
Dance: After weeks of preparation, local Orlando celebrities - including WFTV's Racquel Asa pair with professional ballroom dancers to perform in a highly entertaining ballroom dance competition.
This year's event will be hosted by Jorge Estevez and Nancy Alvarez!
Dream: One teams dream will come true as three judges will crown this years champion
Inspire: Proceeds will support Embrace Families (formerly Community Based Care of Central Florida) to protect and serve local children who are victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Dance, Dream & Inspire will be hosted at Hard Rock Live
For more information and tickets, click here!
February 9, 2019 at 8:00pm
Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, 32819
Lennon Room Reception for Tango, Rumba & Presenting Sponsors
6:15pm
Registration, Dinner Buffet & Reception
6:30pm
Registration for Balcony Tickets
7:30
