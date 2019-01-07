  • Dance, Dream & Inspire 2019

    By: Nicolette Christopher

    WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer of Central Florida and The UPS Store are thrilled to be supporting Dance, Dream & Inspire 2019! 

    Dance: After weeks of preparation, local Orlando celebrities - including WFTV's Racquel Asa pair with professional ballroom dancers to perform in a highly entertaining ballroom dance competition. 

    This year's event will be hosted by Jorge Estevez and Nancy Alvarez! 

    Dream: One teams dream will come true as three judges will crown this years champion 

    Inspire: Proceeds will support Embrace Families (formerly Community Based Care of Central Florida) to protect and serve local children who are victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment. 

    Dance, Dream & Inspire will be hosted at Hard Rock Live

    For more information and tickets, click here! 

    February 9, 2019 at 8:00pm

    Hard Rock Live
    6050 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, 32819

    Lennon Room Reception for Tango, Rumba & Presenting Sponsors

    6:15pm

    Registration, Dinner Buffet & Reception 

    6:30pm

    Registration for Balcony Tickets

    7:30

