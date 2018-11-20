  • Donate to Toys for Tots 2018

    Updated:

    Interested in donating a toy for the Toys for Tots campaign this year? We have your list of locations below!

    Our WFTV 9 Family Connection partners are collection donations: 

    Stanley Steemer of Central Florida: Receive a $10 discount off your service when you donate a new, unwrapped toy at the time of your cleaning. To book an appt. today, call 407-291-4717. 

    Participating Central Florida Auto Dealers: 

    Sanford / Lakeland

    Audi North Orlando- 139 N Oregon St. Sanford, FL 32771

    Autonation Honda Sanford-1000 Rinehart Rd. Sanford, FL 32771

    Driver’s Mart Sanford- 115 N. Oregon St. Sanford, FL 32771

    Bill Ray Nissan-2724 N. Hwy 17-92, Longwood, FL 32750

     

    The Villages / Wildwood

    George Nahas Chevrolet- 4135 FL-44, Wildwood, FL 34785

     

    Central Florida

    Orlando Mini- 350 S. Lake Destiny Dr. Orlando, FL 32810

    Central Florida Lincoln- 2055 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32084

    Orange Buick GMC- 3883 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808

    Orlando Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram-4101 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808

    Sun State Ford, Inc-3535 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808

    Fields BMW Winter Park- 963 N. Wymore Rd. Winter Park, FL 32879

    Holler Honda Service Center-711 W. Fairbanks Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789

    Holler Hyundai- 1150 Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789

    Automotive Services Network-  1011 N. Wymore Rd. Winter Park, FL 32789

    Driver’s Mart-1970 SR 436, Winter Park, FL 32792

    Mullinax Ford of Central Florida- 1551 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703

    Classic Mazda-  1983 N. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807

    Holler Honda-  2211 N. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807

     

    Southwest Orlando

    Classic Honda- 4000 W Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808

    Fields BMW South Orlando- 9750 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

    Toyota of Orlando-3575 Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32811

     

    Clermont

    Toyota of Clermont-16851 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711

     

    Kissimmee

    Mullinax Ford – Kissimmee- 1810 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34744

     

    Lakeland

    Mazda Lakeland- 1250 W. Memorial Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33815

     

    Other donation locations: 

    North Brevard County:

    Drop off locations: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

     

    South Brevard:

    Drop off locations: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

     

    Lake/Sumter:

    Drop off locations: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

     

    Orange/Osceola/Seminole:

    Drop off locations: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

     

    Volusia:

    Drop Off locations: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx

     

    Flagler:

    Drop off locations: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx


     

