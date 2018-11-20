Donate to Toys for Tots 2018

Interested in donating a toy for the Toys for Tots campaign this year? We have your list of locations below!
Our WFTV 9 Family Connection partners are collection donations:
Stanley Steemer of Central Florida: Receive a $10 discount off your service when you donate a new, unwrapped toy at the time of your cleaning. To book an appt. today, call 407-291-4717.
Participating Central Florida Auto Dealers:
Sanford / Lakeland
Audi North Orlando- 139 N Oregon St. Sanford, FL 32771
Autonation Honda Sanford-1000 Rinehart Rd. Sanford, FL 32771
Driver’s Mart Sanford- 115 N. Oregon St. Sanford, FL 32771
Bill Ray Nissan-2724 N. Hwy 17-92, Longwood, FL 32750
The Villages / Wildwood
George Nahas Chevrolet- 4135 FL-44, Wildwood, FL 34785
Central Florida
Orlando Mini- 350 S. Lake Destiny Dr. Orlando, FL 32810
Central Florida Lincoln- 2055 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32084
Orange Buick GMC- 3883 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808
Orlando Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram-4101 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808
Sun State Ford, Inc-3535 W. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808
Fields BMW Winter Park- 963 N. Wymore Rd. Winter Park, FL 32879
Holler Honda Service Center-711 W. Fairbanks Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789
Holler Hyundai- 1150 Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL 32789
Automotive Services Network- 1011 N. Wymore Rd. Winter Park, FL 32789
Driver’s Mart-1970 SR 436, Winter Park, FL 32792
Mullinax Ford of Central Florida- 1551 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703
Classic Mazda- 1983 N. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807
Holler Honda- 2211 N. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32807
Southwest Orlando
Classic Honda- 4000 W Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32808
Fields BMW South Orlando- 9750 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837
Toyota of Orlando-3575 Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32811
Clermont
Toyota of Clermont-16851 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711
Kissimmee
Mullinax Ford – Kissimmee- 1810 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34744
Lakeland
Mazda Lakeland- 1250 W. Memorial Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33815
Other donation locations:
North Brevard County:
Drop off locations: https://mims-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
South Brevard:
Drop off locations: https://barefoot-bay-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Lake/Sumter:
Drop off locations: https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Orange/Osceola/Seminole:
Drop off locations: https://orlando-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Volusia:
Drop Off locations: https://volusiacounty.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
Flagler:
Drop off locations: https://palm-coast-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx
