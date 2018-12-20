Give Hope to local children at Coalition for the Homeless

Coalition for the Homeless- their mission is to transform the lives of homeless men, women and children by providing crucial services to end their crisis of homelessness.
Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida was formed in 1987 by a group of concerned citizens who noted a growing problem of homelessness in our community.
They are a low barrier residential shelter with a focus on housing, emergency services, and diversion. We help families and individuals return to stable, permanent homes as quickly as possible.
Each day they serve more than 500 men, women and children through a residential programs, as well as more than 100 unsheltered individuals through our community initiatives.
Through the support of our community, the Coalition has been able to evolve and adapt to the changing needs – and the changing faces – of the homeless for over three decades.


