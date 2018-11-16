Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run at SeaWorld 2018

Bring the family out for the best Holiday Fun Run in the area. The Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run takes place Saturday, December 15th, 2018 at SeaWorld Orlando. Run or walk the awesome route through SeaWorld to the sound of holiday bells and finish in a Runner wonderland with holiday treats for all finishers! Celebrating 20 years of holiday cheers!
Complimentary viewing areas for spectators are located at the Start and Finish.
Participation is limited to the first 4500 registered participants.
Event Highlights
• Access to Florida Hospital Experts
• Holiday Cheer and Entertainment on Course
• Free Rudolph Run (for kids)
• Holiday Costume Contest
Date & Times
7:15 am 3 Mile Runner Start
7:25 am 3 Mile Walker Start
8:30 am Awards Top 8 M/F
8:30 am Rudolph Run (FREE Kids’ Run)
9:15 am Rosen Hotels Holiday Costume Contest
Entry Fees
$30 Through Dec. 2
$33 Dec. 3 - Dec. 15
$38 Race day at race site (IF SPACE AVAILABLE)
17 & under and 65 & over through Dec. 15: $10 OFF. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Family & Friends Pricing
Through Dec. 15: Receive 15% off when you register 3 or more participants
Use code: friendsandfamily
Valid on online registrations only. Must register all participants under one transaction. Not valid on Virtual. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}