Help "Fill the Need" and feed children this summer 2018

WFTV 9 Family Connection is proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and Goodwill Industries of Central Florida once again during the month of June! The summer of 2018 is dedicated to giving towards the food and clothing drive to help “Fill the Need".
How can YOU #GetInvolved?
Donate! When donating gently used clothes and household goods to Goodwill, you can also donate non-perishable food items to Second Harvest Food Bank. These donations will help children who rely on free and reduced lunch programs to feed them throughout the school year.
To find the nearest Goodwill location near you, click here.
To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank, visit www.feedhopenow.org.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}