Orlando, Fla — Let’s Kick Asthma: 6th Annual Benefit Gala is happening Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL.

Join us for an inspiring night dedicated to raising awareness, building support, and taking action for people living with asthma. This year’s gala features a Caribbean-themed evening — vibrant, elegant, and full of purpose — with special guest Tom Terry bringing his signature Sunshine to the stage!

For tickets and information visit: letskickasthma.com