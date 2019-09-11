  • Local ways you can support Bahamas Relief Efforts

    We have wonderful non-profit partners here in Central Florida who are organizing relief efforts for the Bahamas. Here are some vetted organizations: 

     

    Heart of Florida United Way

    hfuwcontact@hfuw.org

    https://www.hfuw.org/hurricanerecovery/

     

    Orlando Outreach Center 

    (407) 506-6055

    https://www.orlandowoc.org/hurricane-relief

    Please bring these items no later than September 13th to Orlando World Outreach Center (4365 Kennedy Ave, Orlando, FL 32812) between 9am and 5pm!

     

    Second Harvest Food Bank

    info@feedhopenow.org

    https://www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=how_help_disaster

     

    Red Cross Central Florida

    (813) 348-4820

    https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/

