Local ways you can support Bahamas Relief Efforts

We have wonderful non-profit partners here in Central Florida who are organizing relief efforts for the Bahamas. Here are some vetted organizations:
Heart of Florida United Way
https://www.hfuw.org/hurricanerecovery/
Orlando Outreach Center
(407) 506-6055
https://www.orlandowoc.org/hurricane-relief
Please bring these items no later than September 13th to Orlando World Outreach Center (4365 Kennedy Ave, Orlando, FL 32812) between 9am and 5pm!
Second Harvest Food Bank
https://www.feedhopenow.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=how_help_disaster
Red Cross Central Florida
(813) 348-4820
https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-dorian-donations.html/
