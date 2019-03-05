Seniors First 12th Annual High Tea and Hats

WFTV 9 Family Connection are our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Assocation, Fun Spot America, Stanley Steemer of Central Florida and The UPS Store is proud to support Seniors First 12th Annual High Tea & Hats 2019, April 7th at the beautiful Ritz-Carlton Hotel Orlando. Nancy Alvarez will be your MC for the day.
Find your fabulous hat and plan to join us for this year's High Tea at the beautiful Ritz Carlton for Puttin' on the Glitz!
Guests enjoy a lively afternoon tea and are invited to participate in a stylish hat parade and contest, bid on fabulous items in our silent auction and take their chances on our grand raffle prizes including our amazing Wall of Wine.
Reserve your VIP Table now!
Gather friends and family and purchase your own table of 10 or better yet, buy a VIP table and recieve 10 raffle tickets, free champagne* table side, early entry to decorate and theme your table and attire to compete in the table contest for the chance to win an additional 10 raffle tickets.
Thank you for your continued support!
Proceeds from this event will go directly to seniors needing our services and will be used to support programs like Meals on Wheels, Neighborhood Lunch Programs, In-Home and Personal Care services designed to keep seniors living safe, healthy and independent lives in their own homes, where they prefer to be.
For tickets, click here!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}