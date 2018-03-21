Stanley Steemer Athletes & Animals 2018

WFTV 9 Family Connection partner Stanley Steemer of Central Florida will host their 7th annual Athletes and Animals Fundraiser on Sunday, September 9th from 10am to 3pm. Another partner of WFTV 9 Family Connection, Fun Spot America, will host the event that continues to raise money for the Special Olympics Florida and the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.
This year’s event is going to be HUGE! You and your family and friends can receive 30% off admission the day of the event, and feel great knowing a portion of that money is going towards two amazing charities! Last year, Stanley Steemer raised $24,500 and this year, with your help, they hope to surpass that amount.
This event continues to raise thousands of dollars and awareness to these two charities to ensure that the Special Olympics athletes have the resources they need to participate in sports, and that homeless animals find the loving families they deserve through the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.
To pre-purchase your Fun Pass, please visit: https://www.athletesandanimals.com/
For more information about Special Olympics Florida, please visit: https://specialolympicsflorida.org/
For more information about Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, please visit: http://petallianceorlando.org/
