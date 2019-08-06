Step Up for Down Syndrome 2019

Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners Central Florida Auto Dealers Association, Fun Spot America and Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store is ready for the 21st Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome!
Join us on Saturday, October 19th ,2019 at Lake Eola as we celebrate individuals with Down syndrome. After a walk through downtown Orlando we will enjoy on-stage entertainment, a kid's zone with bounce houses and carnival games, and some great prizes for our participants.
The Step Up for Down Syndrome celebrates October as National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and provides a public platform for advocacy. The one mile walk around Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando includes music, games, and community resources. The goal is to promote acceptance and inclusion; to raise funds necessary to develop innovative and effective programs locally; and to enable us to positively influence disability policy.
Saturday, October 21st at Lake Eola Park
8:00 AM - Day of Registration Opens
8:30 - Festivities Start
