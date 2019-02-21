0
Support the 21st Annual Great Brevard Duck Race
Join us Saturday, March 30th at a new location, Lee Wenner Park in Cocoa.
Adopting ducks changes lives.
What is the Great Brevard Duck Race?
An estimated 12,000 yellow rubber ducks decked out with ultra-cool sunglasses will be racing their way in the Indian River on March 30, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. for the 21st Annual Great Brevard Duck Race at Lee Wenner Park in Cocoa. Ducks will race to the finish line to win GREAT prizes for their 'adopters.'
What am I Supporting with my Donation?
The Great Brevard Duck Race is a major fundraiser for Crosswinds Youth Services, a not-for-profit organization that has been serving vulnerable young people and their families in Brevard County for 43 years.
All funds raised will benefit Crosswinds Youth Services Robert E. Lehton Children's Shelter. Need not to be present to win. To adopt a duck, click HERE.
