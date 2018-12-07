Join WFTV 9 Family Connection in Orlando for Santa Saturday, December 8th from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot at WFTV, located at 490 E. South Street in downtown Orlando.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and enjoy free photos with Santa, some holiday fun, and the chance to meet the Eyewitness News team!
Plus, the first 50 people to donate will win a pair of tickets to see Cirque du Soleil LUZIA coming to Orlando in March…. AND the first 500 people will receive a ticket to the Crayola Experience.
Hope to see you there! If you can't make it, you can drop off a toy to the WFTV studios until Sunday, December 16th.
For a list of other drop off locations, please visit https://www.wftv.com/community/9-family-connection/donate-to-toys-for-tots-2017/645171836
Location of WFTV studios:
