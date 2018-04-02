United Way Chef's Gala 2018

Recognized as the region’s premier food and wine pairing event, Heart of Florida United Way Chef’s Gala features exquisite cuisine from more than 20 of Central Florida’s top chefs, along with thoughtfully paired fine wines, live music and a silent auction. Hosted by Walt Disney World Resort and raising nearly $300,000 each year, Chef’s Gala is historically United Way’s largest fundraiser for education, income, health and basic needs programs that serve thousands of Central Floridians in need.
When: Saturday, April 14th, 2018
Where: Walt Disney World at the Epcot World Showplace
Click here to purchase tickets!
"A Tasteful Way to Make a Difference"
