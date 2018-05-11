Young lady adopted by Central Florida family

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, Eyewitness News told viewers the story of Kyra Henselin.
Known as Kiki, she hoped to one day be adopted.
Wednesday afternoon, she got her wish in Seminole County and was all smiles.
Henselin’s adoptive parents said as soon as they saw the girl on WFTV’s Forever Family segment, they knew she could be their daughter.
“I saw my husband’s sister. He lost her 26 years ago and it was her. And I wanted to give that back to him,” said Tonya Henselin, adoptive mother.
