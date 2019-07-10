Copy of Cox Conserves 2019 - Nominate a Hero!

Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Inury Assistance Law Firm, Mattress One and McCoy Federal Credit Union for the 2019 Cox Conserves Heroes.
TV27 Community Connection, in partnership with The Trust for Public Land, are proud to present Orlando's Cox Conserves Heroes program once again this year.
The Cox Conserves Heroes program is our way of honoring unsung heroes within our community and supporting organizations that matter deeply to them. Winning nominee are awarded a $10,000 donation to the nonprofit of their choosing and will be eligible to win $50,000 for their non-profit.
You can nominate volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces. These activities must be performed on a volunteer bases and may not be part of an individual's paid job.
Eligible counties include: Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and Volusia.
Nominations run July 1st-July 31st, 2019
Nominate your hero here: https://www.coxconservesheroes.com/nominate-a-volunteer/florida
