Florida Community Bank collecting supplies for students

Our TV 27 Community Connection partner, Florida Community Bank will be hosting Back to School Supply Drives during the month of July at all their FCB banking centers. Each banking center has selected an organization within their community to receive the donations. Local children throughout the state will be able to use these new collected items to help ensure they have a successful school year. Suggested items needed range from backpacks, lunch totes, notebooks, pencils, eraser, headphones, and ziplock bags. We encourage you to support our efforts in making a difference in the lives of so many children!
To find a list of suggested items to donate, click here: https://www.floridacommunitybank.com/events.htm
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}