Join us for a fun morning of golf, lunch, a silent live/auction and award ceremony. Every person who joins us is helping bring us close to a cure for cystic fibrosis. The 17th Annual Golf tournament will help support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - a non-profit organization whose mission is to cure cystic fibrosis and fund ground-breaking research and drug development to ensure access to high quality specialized care for those living with CF.
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is still making progress.
The Greg Warmoth Holiday Classic 2018 is a 4 Person Best Shot (Scramble) golf tournament. It is located at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando - Grande Lakes in the fine city of Orlando,FL.
Location
- Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes, Orlando FL
Time
- 9:30AM
Date
- December 3, 2018
For more information contact Annette Trahanas at 407-339-2978 or atrahanas@cff.org
