Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run 2018

Bring the family out for the best Holiday Fun Run in the area. The Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run takes place Saturday, December 15th, 2018 at SeaWorld Orlando. Run or walk the awesome route through SeaWorld to the sound of holiday bells and finish in a Runner wonderland with holiday treats for all finishers! Celebrating more than 20 years of holiday cheers!
About this Event
Bring the family out for the best Holiday Fun Run in the area. Run or walk the awesome route through SeaWorld to the sound of holiday bells and finish in a Runner wonderland with holiday treats for all finishers! Celebrating 21 years of holiday cheers!
Complimentary viewing areas for spectators are located at the Start and Finish.
Participation is limited to the first 3,700.
Event Highlights
• ALL NEW! Cookie Cutter Medal
• Access to Florida Hospital Experts
• Holiday Cheer and Entertainment on Course
• Free Rudolph Run (for kids)
• Rosen Hotels Holiday Costume Contest
Date, Time & Location
Saturday, December 15, 2018
7:15 am 3 Mile Runner Start
7:25 am 3 Mile Walker Start
8:15 am Awards Top 8 M/F
8:30 am Rudolph Run (FREE Kids’ Run)
9:15 am Rosen Hotels Holiday Costume Contest
SeaWorld
7007 Sea Harbor Drive
Orlando, FL 32821
Entry Fees
$32 - Through Dec. 1
$35 - Dec. 2 - Dec. 14
$38 - Race day at race site (IF SPACE AVAILABLE)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}