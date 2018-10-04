Light the Night 2018

Light the Night
TV 27 Community Connection is proud to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk on Thursday November 8th at Lake Eola Park.
About Light The Night
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering the most promising cancer research anywhere. And it's all happening now. Not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission.
This year, in the fall, these teams and their communities Light The Night at our walks where we gather together to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer.
Event Details
- Registration Time: 5:00pm
- Start & End Time: 5:00pm-8:00pm
- Parking: Street or garages around park
- Walk in distance: 1 mile
- Dogs are allowed
- Wheelchairs, Strollers, Scooters are allowed
- Other Activities: Food Trucks & Fireworks
- Food is available for purchase beyond what is available for Champions for Cures
To register and for more details, visit http://www.lightthenight.org/events/central-florida
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}