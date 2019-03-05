March for Meals 2019 in Kissimee

Join 27 Community Connection along with our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Injury Assistance Law Firm, Mattress One and McCoy Federal Credit Union to support the Osceola Council on Aging “Meals on Wheels” program by participating in the national 2019 March for Meals campaign. The March for Meals 5K event will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2019 and will include a 5K (3.1 mile) run and walk for individuals and/or corporate and family teams, largest and most spirited team competition, a free Kid’s Run, silent auction, and more. Plus, if you bring non-perishable food items, you will be entered into a special prize drawing!
Register today, visit http://osceolagenerations.org/index.php
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}