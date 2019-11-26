Santa Saturday at WFTV/WRDQ Studios

Join TV 27 Community Connection for Santa Saturday December 14th at the WFTV-Channel 9 Studios…9am-1pm.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and enjoy free photos with Santa…holiday fun and the chance to meet the Eyewitness News team!
Plus, the first 50 people to donate will win a pair of tickets to see Jurassic World Live Tour coming to the Amway Center in January. …. AND the first 500 people will receive a ticket to the Crayola Experience.
We look forward to seeing you there on Saturday, December 14th.
For details on Registering to receive toys or more information on Toys for Tots, visit https://www.wftv.com/community/tv-27-community/toys-for-tots-2018-registration-information/859039021
